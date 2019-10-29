Do female insiders trade differently than male insiders?

We provide comprehensive, gender-based estimates of the performance of primary insiders' non-routine trades on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Regardless of gender, the time-series of insider holdings fail to indicate that insiders "buy low and sell high". However, there is evidence that the dramatic increase in the network of female directors following Norway's 2005 board gender-balancing law has increased the market reaction to female insider purchases. Moreover, female insider purchases spike following the market crash in 2008, both absolutely and relative to male insiders, which contradicts the conventional view that females are more risk averse than males.