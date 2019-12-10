Holmesian "bad man theory" and law & economics

Over on Twitter, Rob Anderson posts the following:

Is Holmesian "bad man theory" the foundation for law & economics? — Rᴏʙᴇʀᴛ Aɴᴅᴇʀsᴏɴ (@ProfRobAnderson) October 12, 2019

Although it's not directly on point, Rob's question called to mind my essay Law and Economics: An Apologia, in Christian Perspectives on Legal Thought , in which I posited that:

[Some might argue that] theological insights on human nature lead to different behavioral predictions than those premised on Economic Man. But is that necessarily true? Consider a restaurant located on one side of a busy street. Although crossing the street is dangerous, some people will nonetheless do so in order to eat at the restaurant. Basic economic theory, however, tells us some things about the likelihood that people will do so. The more dangerous the crossing becomes, the less likely people are to venture across. Conversely, the more attractive the restaurant becomes, the more risk people are willing to bear. And so forth. All of which seems quite obvious, but these predictions about human behavior, when extrapolated and generalized, become the foundation for price theory. Here’s the kicker: price theory tells us how people will choose, but “it does not tell us why people choose as they do. Why a man will take a risk of being killed in order to obtain a sandwich is hidden from [economists] even though we know that, if the risk is increased sufficiently, he will forego seeking that pleasure.”[1] In other words, economics has no good account of the character or origins of human preferences.

As a Christian practicing law and economics, however, my faith brings something to the table in grappling with the question of preference formation. Christianity is not a utopian faith, but rather is quite realistic about human beings. In particular, our central doctrine of the Fall of Man tells a coherent story about the nature and origins of human preferences in an unredeemed world. In my view, the assumptions about human behavior made by economists are largely congruent with the fallen state of man. If Economic Man is a fair description of Adam after the Fall, the rational choice model used in economics is not a bad model for predicting the behavior of fallen men. At the same time, however, because Christianity’s account of how man fell and the consequences of that Fall provide an answer to Coase’s question, our faith gives Christian practitioners of economic analysis a more fully realized account of human behavior.

To be sure, Christians are called to a higher standard of behavior than that of fallen man. If the purpose of economic analysis is to predict how people will respond to changes in legal rules, however, can we assume Christian behavior by the masses of a secular and God-less society? No realistic social order can assume “heroic or even consistently virtuous behavior” by its citizens.[2] A realistic social order therefore must be designed around principles that fall short of Christian ideals. In particular, the rules must not be defined in ways that effectively require every citizen to be a practicing Christian. Christian visions of Justice therefore cannot determine the rules of economic order. Instead, legal rules and predictions about human behavior must assume the fallen state of Man, which is precisely what I have tried to suggest Economic Man permits us to do.