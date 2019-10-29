If US News is going to measure scholarly impact, how should it do so?

HeinOnline’s present citation-measurement system has three principal problems: (1) it is biased against interdisciplinary legal scholarship; (2) it omits all book manuscripts and chapters; and (3) it systematically undervalues the academic contributions of junior scholars, which would inhibit law schools from recruiting diverse faculties.

And the problem is?

Seriously, the omission of books and chapters is a problem. As for interdisciplinary work, is the claim that non-law journals "are routinely read by lawyers and judges" even remotely plausible? If the US News system in fact changes what type of scholarship people produce and where they publish it, shifting it back towards traditional legal scholarship and law journals, I will not lose much sleep. We are supposed to be the academic arm of the legal profession, not a humanities department. As Brian Leiter observes:

Of course, it might reasonably be said that "scholarly impact" for a law school should be reflected in law publications, not, e.g., in impact in philosophy or economics journals. (The two examples given--a highly-cited article co-authored by Lucian Bebchuk [Harvard] in a non-law journal and the highly cited historian Samuel Moyn [Yale] whose citations derive primarily from books--are apt, but probably not typical. Bebchuk will surely do extremely well by a Hein-only measure even if that one article is excluded, while Moyn won't; but does anyone think that would have factored into Yale's hiring decision?)

As for the argument that using Hein's system will reduce law school faculty diversity, that argument is blatantly specious.