If US News is going to measure scholarly impact, how should it do so?

Apparently, US News plans to expand its rankings of law schools to reflect scholarly impact. The proposal, I gather, is to use Hein on Line's citation counts and rankings. The Society for Empirical Legal Studies is appalled. They've sent a letter to US News outlining their complaints (apparently they didn't write the letter on a spreadsheet, which seems mildly surprising, but good for them):
HeinOnline’s present citation-measurement system has three principal problems: (1) it is biased against interdisciplinary legal scholarship; (2) it omits all book manuscripts and chapters; and (3) it systematically undervalues the academic contributions of junior scholars, which would inhibit law schools from recruiting diverse faculties.
And the problem is?
Seriously, the omission of books and chapters is a problem. As for interdisciplinary work, is the claim that non-law journals "are routinely read by lawyers and judges" even remotely plausible? If the US News system in fact changes what type of scholarship people produce and where they publish it, shifting it back towards traditional legal scholarship and law journals, I will not lose much sleep. We are supposed to be the academic arm of the legal profession, not a humanities department. As Brian Leiter observes:
Of course, it might reasonably be said that "scholarly impact" for a law school should be reflected in law publications, not, e.g., in impact in philosophy or economics journals. (The two examples given--a highly-cited article co-authored by Lucian Bebchuk [Harvard] in a non-law journal and the highly cited historian Samuel Moyn [Yale] whose citations derive primarily from books--are apt, but probably not typical. Bebchuk will surely do extremely well by a Hein-only measure even if that one article is excluded, while Moyn won't; but does anyone think that would have factored into Yale's hiring decision?)
As for the argument that using Hein's system will reduce law school faculty diversity, that argument is blatantly specious.
Under a HeinOnline-driven ranking system, law schools would go to great lengths to retain faculty members with long tenures and publication records, even those who have more recently become less productive. This in turn would reduce schools’ ability to hire and tenure junior faculty members, who increasingly hail from more diverse demographic backgrounds.
Says who? Given the pressure felt by law schools to diversify their faculties, this strikes me as a mere scare tactic. Run up the diversity flag and watch your opponents run away.
Anyway, although Leiter is more sympathetic to the Society's arguments than I am, he concludes:
... the fact that the Hein results are not that different from the Sisk-Leiter impact measure (the latter picking up, e.g., citations to books and to non-law articles) suggests that the effect on personnel decisions, and especially interdisciplinary scholars, may be less dramatic than feared. I'll just add my anecdote to the mix of evidence here: because Hein's database includes many more law journals internationally than Westlaw, while citations to my books and non-law review articles are lost, my total citation count appears to be roughly comparable because legal philosophy is an international scholarly community and I pick up lots of citations I never realized I had in law journals abroad. Make of that anecdote what you will, but I expect there may be similar effects in legal history, empirical legal studies, and so forth. Perhaps someone will examine this systematically.
