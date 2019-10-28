« Articles and presentations by yours truly on reforming the SEC shareholder proposal rule (Rule 14a-8) | Main | Do female insiders trade differently than male insiders? »

10/28/2019

ProfessorBainbridge.com posts by yours truly on reforming the SEC shareholder proposal rule (Rule 14a-8)

The case for changing the shareholder proposal rule

Made by Edward Knight in today's WSJ: ... shareholders and companies are spending significant amounts of money to manage the legal process involving proxy proposals. This cost is one that even shareholders would agree often will not a...

Attn: SEC Division of Corporation Finance-How to Fix SEC Rule 14a-8(i)(7) (the ordinary business exclusion)

The SEC Division of Corporation Finance has announced guidance for companies on the application of the ordinary business exception to the shareholder proposal rule (14a-8(i)(7)): At issue in many Rule 14a-8(i)(7) no-action requests is...

Unions in fact use the shareholder proposal process to seek private benefits

In my book The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice, I argued that: The interests of large and small investors often differ. For example, large holders with substantial decision-making influence will be tempted to use their...

Business groups ask SEC for minor shareholderproposal rule tweak

A coalition of business groups--including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Corporate Directors, National Black Chamber of Commerce, American Petroleum Institute, American Insurance Association, The Latino Coalition, ...

