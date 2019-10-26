Wachtell, Lipton's False Gospel of the Law of Corporate Social Responsibility and the Reasoning Behind It

A new Harvard post by famed lawyer Martin Lipton, founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and fellow WLRK partner William Savitt contains an astonishing number of erroneous statements about the purpose of the corporation.To wit:

Nor does any rule of law mandate director obeisance to the ideology of share-price maximization. No statute anywhere enshrines or even endorses the objective of share-price maximization. Nor does case law require directors to manage the ongoing business and affairs of the corporation with the paramount goal of maximizing share price. Directors may be obligated to seek the highest price in the context of a corporate auction, and the market’s perception of a corporation’s future prospects, as reflected in the stock price, is no doubt a relevant factor in deciding how to manage the company to maximize its potential. But not even the most aggressive reading of precedent identifies share-price maximization as the polestar of director decision-making.

What part of Dodge v. Ford Motor Co. do Lipton and Savitt fail to understand:

There should be no confusion (of which there is evidence) of the duties which Mr. Ford conceives that he and the stockholders owe to the general public and the duties which in law he and his codirectors owe to protesting, minority stockholders. A business corporation is organized and carried on primarily for the profit of the stockholders. The powers of the directors are to be employed for that end. The discretion of directors is to be exercised in the choice of means to attain that end, and does not extend to a change in the end itself, to the reduction of profits, or to the nondistribution of profits among stockholders in order to devote them to other purposes. [Dodge v. Ford Motor Co., 170 N.W. 668, 684 (Mich. 1919).]

Or eBay?

The corporate form in which craigslist operates, however, is not an appropriate vehicle for purely philanthropic ends, at least not when there are other stockholders interested in realizing a return on their investment. Jim and Craig opted to form craigslist, Inc. as a for-profit Delaware corporation and voluntarily accepted millions of dollars from eBay as part of a transaction whereby eBay became a stockholder. Having chosen a for-profit corporate form, the craigslist directors are bound by the fiduciary duties and standards that accompany that form. Those standards include acting to promote the value of the corporation for the benefit of its stockholders. The “Inc.” after the company name has to mean at least that. [eBay Dom. Holdings, Inc. v. Newmark, 16 A.3d 1, 34 (Del. Ch. 2010).]

To be sure, those cases do not require short-term profit maximization at the expense of the long-term health of the business, but neither do they contemplate what Lipton and Savitt call "a cooperative exercise among a corporation’s shareholders, directors, managers, employees, business partners, and the communities in which the corporation operates."

Lipton and Savitt might try to explain these cases and their ilk away. Many lawyers and scholars have tried to do that before. And they were all wrong. That's not just my opinion, it's also the opinion Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine:

... advocates for corporate social responsibility pretend that directors do not have to make stockholder welfare the sole end of corporate governance, within the limits of their legal discretion, under the law of the most important American jurisdiction--Delaware. [Leo E. Strine, Jr., The Dangers of Denial: The Need for A Clear-Eyed Understanding of the Power and Accountability Structure Established by the Delaware General Corporation Law, 50 Wake Forest L. Rev. 761 (2015).]

Let's just pause a moment to savor that word: "pretend," How wonderfully well put.

And, as Strine pointed out, he is not alone in so reading the case law:

[T]he finest corporate law judge of his era--and arguably the finest overall trial judge of his era--Chancellor William T. Allen ... dilated on the two major traditions in American corporate law. In that essay, Chancellor Allen gave his own reading of Dodge v. Ford Motor Co., where the Michigan Supreme Court observed that “[a] business corporation is organized and carried on primarily for the profit of the stockholders. The powers of the directors are to be employed for that end.” He explained: Dodge v. Ford . . . reflects as pure an example as exists of the property conception of the corporation. In this conception, the corporation is seen as it is in its nineteenth century roots, as essentially a sort of limited liability partnership. The rights of creditors, employees and others are strictly limited to statutory, contractual, and common law rights. Once the directors have satisfied those legal obligations, they have fully satisfied all claims of these “constituencies.” This property view of the nature of corporations, and of the duties owed by directors, equates the duty of directors with the duty to maximize profits of the firm for the benefit of shareholders. In another article reflecting on his judicial career, Chancellor Allen indicated that he understood Delaware law as requiring directors, when they are not subject to the duty to maximize current stock value as in Revlon, to maximize the value for (hypothetical) stockholders who have entrusted their capital to the firm indefinitely.

In order for their argument to work, Lipton and Savitt therefore must join hands with what Strine called "forms of legal thought tied to deconstructionist linguistics and philosophy, such as critical legal studies," which "are premised on the idea that authors themselves can never understand what they intend to say or are in fact saying."

Basically, to paraphrase Strine, Lipton and Savitt are accusing Strine and other "accomplished jurists such as Chancellor Chandler, Chancellor Allen, and Justice Moore" with not understanding what they wrote, even though they wrote those opinions in high-profiles context and even though those jurists underscored their understanding of the importance of the subject matter they were addressing.

I think I understand why Lipton and Savitt are spewing the nonsense. First, I'm guessing they're assuming Elizabeth Warren will be the next President and they're trying to give their clients an argument against government-mandated corporate social responsibility. Why do I say that? How else would you explain this comment in their post?

We are deeply skeptical that mandatory corporate governance regulation is the solution.

Second, just as Lipton spent the 1980s defending corporate managers from corporate raiders during the heyday of the hostile takeover, he has spent much of recent years defending today's managers against activist hedge funds. Hence, he and Savitt justify their approach as being necessary to "curtail, if not eliminate, short-termism and to combat activist pressure for financial engineering focused on short-term gain."

I am not unsympathetic to both concerns. But that doesn't justify pretending that the law is other than what it actually is.