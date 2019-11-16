« "Artificial Intelligence, Finance, and the Law" | Main | Ann Lipton on WeWork, securities regulation, and capital allocation »

Don't cry for ISS and Glass-Lewis

The Economist reports:

Proxy advisory services used to be an obscure feature of corporate America. No longer. These geeky outfits, which review mountains of proposals put forward by shareholders on topics ranging from mergers and executive pay to climate change and diversity, then issue recommendations, can sway how their clients vote. ...

Two of them dominate the business. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), owned by Genstar, an American private-equity firm, provides proxy recommendations on over 40,000 shareholder meetings in more than 100 countries each year. Glass Lewis informs some 20,000 votes in 100 countries. It is owned by two Canadian asset managers. Between them, ISS and Glass Lewis control 97% of America’s proxy-advice market. ...

In August America’s Securities and Exchange Commission (sec) ruled that voting recommendations made by the advisers amounted to “solicitations” under proxy rules, a higher regulatory standard than the firms faced before. They would, for instance, have to prove compliance with anti-fraud provisions. iss filed a lawsuit in response. On November 5th the sec proposed more rule changes, “to improve the accuracy and transparency of proxy voting advice”. Among other things, these would raise the minimum share of votes required for shareholder proposals to succeed and let target firms review proxy recommendations twice before investors see them. ...

Joseph Grundfest of Stanford Law School sees nothing wrong with giving firms the chance to challenge the factual basis of recommendations: “As long as iss is accurate in everything it does, it has no additional legal liability.”

 

