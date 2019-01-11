SCOTUS Grants Cert in Liu v. SEC: Disgorgement Back on the Menu

Bloomberg:

The duo behind a regional immigrant investor center asked the Supreme Court to take up their case after a lower court ordered them to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission disgorgement of around $26.7 million. The court granted their petition Nov. 1 after relisting the case once.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider whether the SEC can still pursue disgorgement as an equitable remedy after a 2017 ruling designating it a penalty for statute of limitations purposes.

Bainbridge:

Disgorgement of ill-gotten gains long has been a basic tool in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) penalty toolkit, despite a paucity of statutory authorization. Because disgorgement lacked a statutory framework, courts have had to flesh out the sanction via interstitial rulemaking. In Kokesh v. SEC, the US Supreme Court took up the seemingly technical—but surprisingly important—question of what statute of limitations applies to SEC disgorgement actions. More important, at least for present purposes, the Court’s opinion cast into doubt the validity of the seemingly well-established disgorgement sanction.

Earlier cases based the SEC’s authority to seek and the courts’ power to impose disgorgement on the claim that it is a form of equitable ancillary relief. If disgorgement is a penalty, however, courts lack that power and the SEC lacks that authority. This conclusion follows necessarily from the basic premise that there are no penalties in equity and the complete absence of any statutory authority to impose disgorgement as a legal sanction. Now that the Supreme Court has made clear that disgorgement is, in fact, a penalty, the future of the disgorgement penalty looks bleak.