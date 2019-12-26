« I submit herewith my "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" statement for my merit raise at UCLAW | Main | Rod Dreher gives yours truly a nice plug »

12/26/2019

Changes in the Delaware Judiciary

From Bloomberg: Two new chancery court appointees bringing the total to eight. Collin J. Seitz, Jr., replaces our friend Leo Strine as Chief Justice. 

