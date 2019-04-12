I've posted a new article to SSRN: Christianity and Corporate Purpose (December 1, 2019): https://ssrn.com/abstract=3496850

This essay is a chapter in a forthcoming book on law and Christianity. It compares and contrasts the law governing corporate purpose with the pertinent Christian teachings from Scripture and Tradition, with a special focus on catholic social thought.

Keywords: Corporate law, corporate purpose, corporate social responsibility, religion, Catholicism, Christianity, Catholic social thought