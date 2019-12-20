If the University of California diversity bureaucrats had their way, I couldn't get hired at UCLAW today

UC Davis math professor Abigail Thompson on the University of California's loyalty oath (a.k.a., diversity, equality, and inclusion statement) from today's WSJ:

Seventy years ago the University of California introduced a loyalty oath, requiring employees to swear they were “not a member of the Communist Party.” After a contentious period in which 31 faculty were fired for refusing to sign, the requirement was reconsidered. An eventual consequence was the current Standing Order of the Regents 101.1(d): “No political test shall ever be considered in the appointment and promotion of any faculty member or employee.” This is a statement of principle. No one will be denied a position at the University of California based on political beliefs. No communist, no conservative, no progressive, no liberal.

Now the university appears to be abandoning this principle. In the past few years “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” statements, in which applicants for faculty positions profess their commitment to these social goals, have become required on eight UC campuses and at colleges across the country. ... I have become increasingly uneasy with the use of DEI statements in faculty hiring. This spring the university issued guidelines instructing each campus to develop and use a scoring system, called a “rubric,” for applicants’ diversity statements. No longer will faculty hiring committees use their own judgment about how best to create a diverse and inclusive environment in their fields. Instead, each candidate’s commitment to diversity will be assigned points. To score well, candidates must subscribe to a particular political ideology, one based on treating people not as unique individuals but as representatives of their gender and ethnic identities. A rubric from the Berkeley campus, singled out because it is available online, specifies that job applicants who describe “only activities that are already the expectation of Berkeley faculty (mentoring, treating all students the same regardless of background, etc)” will score poorly (1 or 2 points out of 5). A low score in this or other areas will disqualify a candidate.

She concludes: "Mandatory diversity statements can too easily become a test of political ideology and conformity."

Become? Try "are."

Even the relentless liberal Daily Bruin student newspaper recognized this basic fact (emphasis supplied):

UCLA is a public, academic setting, an environment meant to support a diverse range of ideas and viewpoints towards all issues – within reason – with the knowledge that they enrich our campus. EDI statements stifle this diversity by limiting qualified new hires to social activists who mirror administrators’ agendas. Even if these activists are doing good, exclusively hiring them is a subtraction from the marketplace of ideas and a slippery slope toward further homogenization of dialogue – an unavoidable end incongruent with the diversity goals UCLA claims to be striving for. ... The “EDI Statement FAQs” document claims the statements are “not about penalizing faculty who do not promote EDI,” but that’s difficult to substantiate when they’re quite literally metricizing someone’s quality based on these standards.

I recently blogged about the enormous disparity in political contributions at UCLAW:

38 persons who claimed the UCLAW is their employer contributed solely to Democratic candidates, the Democratic Party and various affiliates, and liberal PACs. 1 person contributed to both Republicans and Democrats. 3 persons contributed exclusively to Republican candidates, the Republican Party, and various NRC affiliates.

Of the three who contributed solely to Republicans, guess who was the one hired most recently? That would be me. In 1997. Twenty-two (that's 22!) years ago.

Thanks to the DEI hurdle, however, that situation is unlikely to change. To the contrary, the university is creating institutional barriers to being hiring anyone who dissents from the progressive ideology. People who are skeptical of affirmative action, dissent from identity politics, criticize end runs around Proposition 209 like holistic admissions, have "old fashioned" views about sex, vocally support intellectual diversity, and so on are going to get rubric scores of 1 or 2. And never get hired here.

Oh well, the good news is that I turned 61 this year. In just 4 short years, I won't have to worry about this nonsense anymore because I'll be on a hammock on a beach somewhere sipping drinks that come with little paper umbrellas in them.