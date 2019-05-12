New Delaware guidance reaffirming the shareholder wealth maximization norm

Via our friend, prominent Delaware practitioner and blogger Francis Pileggi, we learned of Bandera Master Funds LP v. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, C.A. No. 2018-0372-JTL (Del. Ch. Oct. 7, 2019), which he aptly describes as "notable for its application of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in a partnership agreement that waives all conventional fiduciary duties, and replaces them with a contract-based standard of conduct. The decision ... is an exemplary exegesis of standards and nuances and subtleties that must be addressed before finding a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing–especially when conventional default fiduciary duties in the alternative entity context are waived."

This decision is also worthy of attention because it finds a breach of the difficult-to-prove breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The court explains why, based on the facts presented, it is “reasonably conceivable” that the implied covenant was breached. See Slip op. at 48-49. The court also reasoned that it was not surprising that there was no express term that barred manipulation of a “call price.”

If and when I ever get around to writing a long planned article on the implied covenant of good faith, this case will figure prominently. Having said that, however, here at PB.com we have been talking a lot about corporate purpose lately and so our attention was drawn to this passage from the opinion: