Political Contributions by UCLA School of Law Faculty and Staff go 92.67% to Democrats/Liberal Groups

There's an article in the WSJ claiming that political diversity at Yale is 0%. Inspired by that headline, I went to opensecrets.org. I typed UCLA SCHOOL OF LAW in to the Occupation/Employer field of the advanced search engine and searched for all cycles covered by the search engine.

38 persons who claimed the UCLAW is their employer contributed solely to Democratic candidates, the Democratic Party and various affiliates, and liberal PACs.

1 person contributed to both Republicans and Democrats.

3 persons contributed exclusively to Republican candidates, the Republican Party, and various NRC affiliates.

As a result, 90.48% of UCLAW faculty and staff gave exclusively to Democrats.

The total amount contributed to Democratic candidates, the Democratic Party and various affiliates, and liberal PACs was $97,959

The total amount contributed to Republican candidates, the Republican Party, and various NRC affiliates was $7750.

As a result, 92.67% of all contributions went to Democrats and affiliated groups.

(Note that some of my own contributions were attributed to UCLA as my employer, which probably was true for some of my colleagues. So the exact numbers may be off a bit.)