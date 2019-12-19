UCLA Law creates Master of Legal Studies degree

UCLA News:

UCLA School of Law today launched a Master of Legal Studies program, opening doors for professionals who seek to deepen their understanding of the legal issues that affect their industries but do not plan to practice law.

The school is taking applications for its inaugural M.L.S. class, which will begin studies in August 2020.

“We created the M.L.S. program to better serve professionals, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders,” said Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the law school. “As one of the top law schools in country, we are continually looking for ways to use the phenomenal strength of our school to give people the tools to succeed. While demand for traditional law degrees has been increasing, we also are seeing demand for professionals across several industries to acquire greater fluency with the law.” ...

... Students can earn certificates in eight specializations, including business law, employment and human resource law, entertainment and media law, environmental law, government and national security law, health law and policy, law and technology, and public interest law.

The program will be taught on campus and feature a curriculum designed specifically for M.L.S. students. Members of the law school’s faculty and leading practitioners will serve as instructors.