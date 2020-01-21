Apparently I've become a "case to watch" with respect to the University of California mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion statements

Regular readers will recall my post about my diversity statement, which I was required by the UC system to submit as part of the package for a pending merit raise review. You'll also recall my posts (e.g., here) expressing concern that these statements effectively impose a mandatory political litmus test. The post setting out my statement went viral, ending up in the Wall Street Journal's Notable and Quotable column.

I'm not the only UC faculty member pushing back, of course. Abigail Thompson, chair of the mathematics department at the University of California–Davis, famously described the problem in a Wall Street Journal editorial:

To score well [on a diversity statement], candidates must subscribe to a particular political ideology, one based on treating people not as unique individuals but as representatives of their gender and ethnic identities. . . . This system specifically excludes those who believe in a tenet of classical liberalism: that each person should be treated as a unique individual, not as a representative of an identity group. Rather than helping achieve inclusion, these [rubrics] act as a filter for those with nonconforming views.

Now the story has been picked up by Forbes. Michael Poliakoff explains:

The University of California stipulates that departments at its campuses must require faculty applicants to submit “diversity statements,” in which applicants affirm their commitment to diversity and inclusion as social ideals, detail their contributions to diversity in academia, and outline their plans for cultivating a diverse community on campus. The requirement for a diversity statement seems reasonable, given the imperative of understanding students of different backgrounds and teaching them effectively. This is particularly important given UC’s rich mixture of cultures and backgrounds. Different University of California campuses have used the diversity statements in different ways in hiring and promotion, some, so far, in relatively benign ways. Some, however, in quite dangerous ways. What has emerged most clearly at Berkeley is likely to have catastrophic implications for the intellectual life of the University of California, especially if such practices find homes at other campuses. A new “Initiative to Advance Faculty Diversity” adopted by several departments at Berkeley is the use of a rubric as a screening process to eliminate all applicants who do not conform to the approach to diversity that Berkeley’s Office for Faculty Equity and Welfare might have in mind. A candidate who describes, in the language of the rubric, “only activities that are already the expectation of Berkeley faculty (mentoring, treating all students the same regardless of background, etc.)” is deemed to have given an unacceptable answer. And there are real consequences for the candidate. In pilot programs, the rubric, to repeat, has been used—and continues to be used—as a screening tool, deployed before the faculty hiring committee can give due consideration to the academic merits of the candidate. ... News flash from Berkeley: A 2018–19 search for a professor in life sciences cut the applicant pool from 894 to 214 based solely on the diversity rubric. Who were the scientists whose academic credentials were never reviewed? What other UC academic programs are now preparing to adopt such practices? ... If the likes of Albert Einstein or Enrico Fermi or any other great scholar and teacher did not craft a diversity statement judged satisfactory in light of standards devised by a campus inclusion and equity bureaucracy, his or her application could stop cold.

At this point the story takes a personal turn: