Blogs linking and commenting on my DEI statement

Kudos to Professor Bainbridge for writing a diversity statement that should be a template for other conservative and libertarian professors and job applicants who are increasingly being forced to produce these dangerous and troubling “loyalty oaths” in higher education for hiring and promotion that amount to dangerous political litmus tests for political ideology and conformity.

UCLA Faculty Association Blog, which states that my DEI statement “seems intended to challenge the original diversity statement intent.” My intent was to comply with the requirement and in doing so draw attention to an area in which diversity is especially lacking. I should hope that is consistent with what the UC leadership intended. If not, what did they intend?

I enjoyed a dinner with Steve and can attest that he is not the sort of man to worry about holding unpopular ideas, nor does he need the approval of moral midgets and academic lemmings to know that he has great value to add to his school. He is his own man, an acknowledged leader in his field, a lover of performance cars, and not about to take crap from anyone.

Saul Alinksy's Fourth Rule for Radicals reads, "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules." Professor Bainbridge has added what we may call "The Bainbridge Corollary" to Alinsky #4: use the enemy's own rhetoric and logic to expose its flaws.