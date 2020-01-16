Commissioner Robert Jackson leaving the SEC to return to NYU Law

Bloomberg:

Robert Jackson Jr. said he will step down from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next month to return to teaching, leaving Wall Street’s main regulator with an open Democratic seat as Republicans push to dial back rules before November’s elections.

Since joining the SEC in January 2018, Jackson has often led opposition to policies pushed by Chairman Jay Clayton, including last year’s landmark move to overhaul conduct standards for brokers and investment advisers. At the same time, he and Clayton -- both political independents -- worked together to approve enforcement actions in the face of objections from the commission’s two Republicans.