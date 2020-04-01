Conservative faculty job candidates should apply to the University of California and then sue when they’re rejected.

Brian Leiter and I agree on very little politically, but we share a surprising number of academic values. To wit, his argument that the University of California’s requirement that candidates for any personnel action submit a statement on their involvement in diversity, equity, and inclusion “is a lawsuit for unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination (and maybe also race discrimination) waiting to happen“:

I recommend that those applying for jobs in the University of California system say only this in the diversity statement: "I decline to supply this statement which constitutes illegal viewpoint discrimination in violation of my constitutional rights." There are already lawyers gearing up to bring legal challenges; I hope they act soon. If you have been rejected from a University of California search, and suspect it was on grounds of insufficient ideological purity about "diversity," please get in touch with me. I can connect you with one public interest legal organization looking for plaintiffs.

To which I would add just this: go get ‘em.