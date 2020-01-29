Lyman Johnson on Delaware Corporate Fiduciary Duty Law and A Partial Objection

Lyman Johnson has a short but very useful essay on fiduciary duties under Delaware corporate law. His main point follows:

Three distinct actors owe fiduciary duties – executive officers, directors, and controlling shareholders – and numerous aspects of their duties greatly differ. But Delaware corporate law is not unique in the way many believe. Conventional wisdom holds that, uniquely, corporate law’s standards of conduct (fiduciary duties) diverge from judicial standards of review, the latter being more deferential. Yet, the two sets of standards often converge and are identical. The supposed distinction is not uniformly accurate, and unenforceable standards of conduct may not be “law” at all where standards do diverge.

I concur and urge you to go read the whole thing. But I have to respectfully dissent from the following:

... if a director complies with the duty of care, the business judgment rule standard of review obtains. If a director breaches her duty of care, the business judgment rule standard does not apply. The standard of review for the duty of care thus requires that the standard of conduct be fulfilled. The former is not more forgiving, it is equivalent in its demands, again pointing toward convergence, not divergence.

To be sure, Lyman could point to Justice Horsey's Technicolor decision as support for his interpretation:

To rebut the rule, a shareholder plaintiff assumes the burden of providing evidence that directors, in reaching their challenged decision, breached any one of the triads of their fiduciary duty—good faith, loyalty or due care. If a shareholder plaintiff fails to meet this evidentiary burden, the business judgment rule attaches to protect corporate officers and directors and the decisions they make, and our courts will not second-guess these business judgments. If the rule is rebutted, the burden shifts to the defendant directors, the proponents of the challenged transaction, to prove to the trier of fact the “entire fairness” of the transaction to the shareholder plaintiff. [Cede & Co. v. Technicolor, Inc., 634 A.2d 345, 361 (Del.1993).]

As I explain in my book Corporate Law :