Pro bono legal representation may be available to University of California job candidates who were rejected because their diversity, equity, and inclusion statements scored too low

Brian Leiter has the story:

Pro bono legal representation may be available--read on.

As we've noted on several occasions, schools in the UC System have begun requiring applicants for faculty positions to submit a diversity statement. In most searches, these statements have been evaluated holistically as part of an overall application. However, several UC schools have participated in Advancing Faculty Diversity Pilot Programs where contribution to diversity statements have been evaluated as a threshold requirement. In other words, for these searches, if you didn’t get a passing score on your diversity statement, you were not considered further.

This methodology has had an enormous impact. As we discussed last month, for a 2018-2019 search in the Life Sciences, UC Berkeley rejected 76% of the applicants without even considering their research, teaching skills, or academic merits (out of 893 qualified applicants, 679 were eliminated solely because their diversity statements were deemed inadequate). ...

If you applied to and were rejected to one of these searches, or are planning to apply to one of the upcoming searches, you can help to challenge UC’s unlawful policies. Daniel Ortner from the Pacific Legal Foundation is looking for individuals who were impacted by these searches to potentially offer free pro bono representation. You can reach him at dortner@pacificlegal.org.