01/17/2020

"SEC Proxy-Firm Rules Spur YouTube Call to Stop ‘Liberal Agenda’"

Bloomberg:

The YouTube video encourages “real Americans” to urge Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to clamp down on proxy advisory firms that, they say, are imposing a liberal agenda on corporate America.

“We’re seeing abortion, climate change, sanctuary cities, gun control,” Holly Turner, a frequent guest on Fox News, says on the video, sitting next to her conservative-activist husband, Chris Turner. “These are all issues now that these companies are being forced to deal with.”

The usual suspects are calling the Turners "sock puppets." Here's the video:

Posted at 01:54 PM in Shareholder Activism |

Comments