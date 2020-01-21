Some University of California faculty are pushing back against mandatory diversity statements

Regular readers will recall my post about my diversity statement, which I was required by the UC system to submit as part of the package for a pending merit raise review. You'll also recall my posts (e.g., here) expressing concern that these statements effectively impose a mandatory political litmus test. As I pointed out:

Even the relentless liberal Daily Bruin student newspaper recognized this basic fact (emphasis supplied):

UCLA is a public, academic setting, an environment meant to support a diverse range of ideas and viewpoints towards all issues – within reason – with the knowledge that they enrich our campus. EDI statements stifle this diversity by limiting qualified new hires to social activists who mirror administrators’ agendas. Even if these activists are doing good, exclusively hiring them is a subtraction from the marketplace of ideas and a slippery slope toward further homogenization of dialogue – an unavoidable end incongruent with the diversity goals UCLA claims to be striving for. ... The “EDI Statement FAQs” document claims the statements are “not about penalizing faculty who do not promote EDI,” but that’s difficult to substantiate when they’re quite literally metricizing someone’s quality based on these standards.

The post setting out my statement went viral, ending up in the Wall Street Journal's Notable and Quotable column.

I don't know if my speaking out had any impact, but I have heard the at UC Davis a group of faculty is gathering signatures in support of the following resolution:

Resolved: 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statements shall not be mandatory for the appointment or for the advancement of faculty. ‘

The proponents have set up a website with background information and university documents on how these statements are to be evaluated. The documentation makes it clear that the diversity statements are being scored and that a low score will be disqualifying.

It also looks like the pushback may have gotten the attention of the Regents. The agenda for the closed session of their next meeting includes an item on "Legal Considerations Relating to Faculty Diversity Item." The UCLA Faculty Association blog speculates:

The full Board’s second meeting in the open session on January 23 includes discussion of the “State of Title IX” and “Faculty Recruitment, Retention and Diversity.” But there seems to be a follow-up in the closed session that comes after the open one regarding “Legal Considerations Relating to Faculty Diversity Item.” In that seeming follow-up, it appears that some kind of litigation is pending or potentially pending. Whether the reference is to faculty diversity statements that are now being required at UC in many academic personnel actions is unclear. As prior posts on this blog have noted, there has been controversy about those diversity statements in national news media.* Are the statements being challenged through possible litigation? It would be nice to know, although it appears we won't. Note that there is a recent history of "surprise" items popping up on the Regents' agenda.

Two thoughts on possible legal challenges. First, Brian Leiter posted that he had been contacted by lawyers looking to challenge these statements and inviting faculty to contact him. Second, several conservative public interest law firms contacted me after my post went viral. They are definitely interested.

PS: No news yet on whether I'll get that merit raise.