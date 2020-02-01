Tweeting the #AALS2020 Business Associations Section Panel on Corporate Purpose

I’m the (not terribly) svelte guy on the far left. Perhaps appropriately, however, I’m on the far right from my perspective. https://t.co/z3v7YWkSJo — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 2, 2020

1/ @DHWebber1 is presenting a great paper that I heard an earlier version presented by @mbarzuza https://t.co/FmIfdm1r3S The assumption seems to be that millennials are unusually progressive, uniquely willing to base investment and employment decisions on those values, AND ... https://t.co/z3v7YWkSJo — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 2, 2020

2/ that millennials will maintain those unique attributes as they age. Hence, this paper always calls to my mind the adage that if you are not a liberal in your youth you have no heart but if you are not a conservative in your age you have no brain. Are millennials brainless? — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 2, 2020

If I had more time at this panel, I’d read this blog post as my rebuttal remarks. https://t.co/brym18Mbcm https://t.co/z3v7YWkSJo — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 2, 2020

1/ My intervention at #AALS2020 corporate purpose panel drew attention to the implications of our present populist era for corporate governance and purpose. Legal academics live in a bubble comprised mainly of what @joelkotkin calls the Clerisy. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 2, 2020