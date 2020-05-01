We got a LOT of email re my diversity, equity, and inclusion statement--herewith a small sampling

Names have been removed to protect the innocent.

From a lawyer:

One approach to the silencing is to do just that: be silent. The only other respectable approach is to speak out—respectfully and truthfully—about what is happening and about one’s sincerely held beliefs. If more and more of us choose this approach, I’m convinced that eventually we can return to some semblance of balance in the “diversity” of views being expressed.

From another lawyer:

You obviously need an intensive rehabilitation course in enlightened invisible equity.

From a Chicagoan:

Hmmmm....

From an alum:

I would be happy to fund your merit raise. No other conditions but a lunch or dinner next time I am in California might be enlightening.

From another alum:

Just a quick note to thank you for your article in today’s WSJ.

From yet another alum:

I want to thank you for your refreshingly straightforward and fearless statement in response to the University's request for your political accountability. I don't read blogs, but I do read the WSJ, and when I read your piece there this morning, I stood up and applauded.

From a CEO:

The data speaks for itself and institutions of higher learning should be the bastion of civil, respectful debate / analysis relating to all important issues of the day. Our institutions should promote freedom and objectivity of thinking.

From a lawyer specializing in employment law issues:

I hope you get your raise.

(Me too!)

From a Catholic mom:

Just read your excellent piece in today’s WSJ. ... Am forwarding to all my children, who have all had to withstand the liberal onslaught in their different university journeys (as practicing Catholics no less.).

From a fellow academic:

It was very heartening to read your OpEd note in the Wall Street Journal today. As another "token" conservative at a university, I feel like I am a "sheep among the wolves", to quote someone far greater than me.

From an Arizonan (Arizonian?):

The administration was looking for something so very different but you had the courage to put your personal financial interests at risk to state a wider view of what diversity should look like in an academic or corporate setting.

From another fellow academic:

As a faculty member at [redacted], I must admit that the only thing I didn’t like about your contribution is that it wasn’t on the first page of every major newspaper in the US.

Another fellow academic wrote:

As the faculty advisor to a number of conservative student organizations .... I wanted to thank you for the courageous 'diversity' statement you submitted (which I read in today's WSJ). It made me feel a bit less alone in the world. A pity you'll have to miss out on your richly deserved merit raise.

(Let's not be hasty!)

From a retired academic:

I just finished reading the excerpt from your blog that was published in the Wall Street Journal this morning. Thank you for your articulate and well-researched contribution to what I hope becomes a growing realization and debate over the lack of intellectual and philosophical diversity in higher education. I recently retired from [redacted]. During that period, I watched the political composition of the faculty, even in these technical areas, move from a reasonable, albeit left-leaning, spectrum to a near complete clustering to the left. I was especially pleased to see the publication of your essay on the heels of a related piece by Prof. Abigail Thompson in the WSJ on 19 Dec 2019. My hopes are that courageous faculty will continue to bring this issue to the attention of those outside (and inside) academia.

And my personal favorite: