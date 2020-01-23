« Apparently I've become a "case to watch" with respect to the University of California mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion statements | Main | Incorporating Catholicism: Dioceses are changing their secular legal forms to conform to canon law and insulate assets »

01/23/2020

What is the "Faculty Diversity Item" Litigation Matter the University of California Regents are Discussing Today?

The UCLA Faculty Association spotted an interesting item on the UC Regents agenda for today (their emphasis):

The full Board’s second meeting in the open session on January 23 includes discussion of the “State of Title IX” and “Faculty Recruitment, Retention and Diversity.” But there seems to be a follow-up in the closed session that comes after the open one regarding “Legal Considerations Relating to Faculty Diversity Item.” In that seeming follow-up, it appears that some kind of litigation is pending or potentially pending. Whether the reference is to faculty diversity statements that are now being required at UC in many academic personnel actions is unclear. As prior posts on this blog have noted, there has been controversy about those diversity statements in national news media.* Are the statements being challenged through possible litigation? It would be nice to know, although it appears we won't. Note that there is a recent history of "surprise" items popping up on the Regents' agenda.

The Regent's agenda states:

Board (closed session)

Location: Robertson Auditorium

B6X  Discussion  Legal Considerations Relating to Faculty Diversity Item

Closed Session Statute Citation: Litigation [Education Code §92032(b)(5)]

Note: This section of the Education Code refers to “matters involving litigation, when discussion in open session concerning those matters would adversely affect, or be detrimental to, the public interest.”

It would be very nice to know what's going on here.

