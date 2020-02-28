California is about to make the board of director gender quota law even more complicated

Keith Paul Bishop:

Senator Jackson introduced a bill, SB 1142, earlier this week that would amend the law (Cal. Corp. Code § 301.3) to specify that the minimum number of female directors is based on the number of sitting directors. Presumably, "sitting" is intended to refer to the directors then in office. However, this begs the question of when the number of sitting directors is to be determined. The bill makes several other technical changes that further obfuscate rather than illuminate the law and does nothing to address the manifest unconstitutionality of the law.