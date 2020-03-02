I've got a question about how California AB-5 (the gig economy bill) interacts, if at all, with NYSE director independence listing standards

In my forthcoming Advanced Corporate Law casebook, I offer the following problem:

Wolfgang is a world famous chef Wolfgang is a member of the board of directors of DAA, a publicly traded Hollywood talent agency He is paid $200,000/year in directors fees Also receives $50,000 for each board and committee meeting he attends Company annually contributes $100,000 to a retirement fund for Wolfgang Wolfgang’s domestic partner John is an independent contractor who is paid $125,000 plus expenses by DAA to develop menus for the company’s in-house cafeteria. Relevant NYSE provision?

Is the relevant section § 303A.02(b)(ii)?

The director has received, or has an immediate family member who has received, during any twelve-month period within the last three years, more than $120,000 in direct compensation from the listed company, other than director and committee fees and pension or other forms of deferred compensation for prior service (provided such compensation is not contingent in any way on continued service). Commentary: Compensation received by a director for former service as an interim Chairman or CEO or other executive officer need not be considered in determining independence under this test. Compensation received by an immediate family member for service as an employee of the listed company (other than an executive officer) need not be considered in determining independence under this test.

Presumably not, since John is not an employee. Instead, I would argue that the pertinent provision is § 303A.02(b)(v):

The director is a current employee, or an immediate family member is a current executive officer, of a company that has made payments to, or received payments from, the listed company for property or services in an amount which, in any of the last three fiscal years, exceeds the greater of $1 million, or 2% of such other company’s consolidated gross revenues.

And, of course, let us not forget § 303A.02(a)'s requirement that the board consider all material relationships, including those not listed in subsection (b).

But what about AB 5, which provides that:

(a) (1) For purposes of the provisions of this code and the Unemployment Insurance Code, and for the wage orders of the Industrial Welfare Commission, a person providing labor or services for remuneration shall be considered an employee rather than an independent contractor unless the hiring entity demonstrates that all of the following conditions are satisfied: (A) The person is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact. (B) The person performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business. (C) The person is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed.

Does that affect John's status?