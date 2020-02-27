« Securities regulation implications of coronavirus | Main

02/27/2020

Sean Griffith on the evolution of merger litigation

Ann Lipton informs us that:

Sean Griffith recently wrote a book chapter explaining how plaintiffs’ merger-related challenges developed over time.  Plaintiffs began by seeking disclosure-only settlements, but after Trulia stamped out the practice in Delaware, plaintiffs began bringing claims in federal court challenging corporate proxies under Rule 14a-9.  And once they got there, they realized they did not have to limit themselves to merger litigation, and began bringing other kinds of proxy-related claims, and eventually these morphed into individual, rather than class, actions.

Ann goes on to ponder DGCL 220 books and records inspections in the M&A context.

Posted at 04:04 PM in Mergers and Takeovers |

| | | | |

Comments