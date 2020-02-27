Securities regulation implications of coronavirus

TheCorporateCounsel.net has an overview of the implications of the coronavirus outbreak for disclosure and contracts.
The same blog has another post on risk factor disclosures re the outbreak.
« An LLC is not a corporation | Main | Sean Griffith on the evolution of merger litigation »
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis