The odd underrepresentation of corporate law academics on corporate boards

Larry Cunningham has an interesting (at least for corporate law academics) new article on corporate law professors on corporate boards of directors (or, more precisely, the lack of the same):

... there are no more corporate law professors on public company boards today than in the 1990s. A comparison of directories of corporate law professors with public company board slates shows that at most 20 of today’s roughly 1,000 law professors are on public company boards, about the same as before SOX.

Larry then recounts evidence suggesting that firms would benefit from having corporate law academics on their boards.