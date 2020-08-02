Yours truly cited by Delaware Chancery Court in the Panera Bread Company Appraisal case

From Vice Chancellor Zurn's opinion:

The board of directors “has the sole power to negotiate the terms on which the merger will take place and to arrive at a definitive merger agreement embodying its decisions as to those matters.”434

434 Stephen M. Bainbridge, Mergers and Acquisitions 56 (2d ed. 2009) (citing 8 Del. C. § 251(b)); accord 8 Del. C. § 141 (“The business and affairs of every corporation organized under this chapter shall be managed by or under the direction of a board of directors ....”).