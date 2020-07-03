Corporate Law Expert Andrew Verstein to join UCLA School of Law Faculty

Andrew is currently a faculty member at Wake Forest University School of Law, where he joined the the faculty in 2013 and was promoted to full Professor in 2019. His scholarship and teaching are in the areas of business organizations, corporate finance, securities regulation, and contracts. Among his many distinctions, he was a runner-up for the AALS junior scholars prize and a presenter at the Yale/Harvard/Stanford junior faculty forum.

Andrew holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy (Dartmouth, 2005, summa) and JD from Yale (2009). Following his JD, he taught as a visitor for one year at two universities in Shanghai (Fudan University Law School, and East China University of Political Science and Law). He visited at Chicago in Fall 2017. He has already published 23 scholarly articles, and is working on a forthcoming casebook co-authored with our own Lynn LoPucki. (The fact that it is a Business Associations casebook, of course, is a matter we will have to discuss.)

Andrew is a creative, prolific scholar. How work typically opens with a paradigm-busting insight, or series of insights, which he uses to reframe a familiar legal debate. The result is work that cuts across doctrinal categories, building new theoretical infrastructure.

This is a great pick up for UCLA. Andrew will join my colleagues Iman Anabtawi, Sung Hui Kim, and Jim Park in our corporate law group, bringing additional strength to the group. I am biased, of course, but I think UCLA Law already had one of the strongest corporate law groups in the country and Andrew's joining us puts us right at the top.