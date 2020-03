Keith Paul Bishop reports:

Last August, I reported on the filing of a taxpayer challenge to California's Board Gender Quota Law. Crest v. Padilla, Cal. Super. Ct. Case No. 19STCV27561. ...

The Secretary of State's demurrer will be heard on Monday by Superior Court Maureen Duffy-Lewis. Secretary Padilla faults the plaintiffs with failing to plead specific facts alleging illegal expenditures sufficient to establish taxpayer standing under Section 526a of the California Code of Civil Procedure. ...