Is George Mason University carrying water for the progressive Democrats now running Virginia?

As noted in the prior post, George Mason's central administration is caving to requests from left-wing activists seeking to learn the identities of the donor(s) who gave the gift that resulted in the GMU law school being named in honor of Antonin Scalia. In addition to the fracas being triggered by the usual crowd whose paranoia about the Koch brothers knows no bounds, the WSJ editorial hints that the central university administration is doing the bidding of the leftists who took over Virginia's state government in the last election:

There are also political questions. Since 2019 the interim president of GMU has been Anne Holton, who is married to Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine. And in 2019 Democrats swept the Virginia state Legislature which oversees its public universities. Anonymous involvement in American politics goes back to the writings of the Federalists and Anti-Federalists, of whom George Mason himself was a leader. Yet liberals want to use charges of “dark money” to target anonymous donors and purge invaluable resources at George Mason like its Center for the Study of the Administrative State.

It would be consistent with all the other ways in which the left is trying to defund the right and drive us out of the public square.