« A sample of yours truly teaching SOX Legal Ethics from home during the coronavirus crisis using Zoom | Main | Is the COVID-19 event a material adverse change for purposes of merger agreements? »

03/22/2020

Senators dumping stock and the STOCK Act

JW Verret's article on the STOCK Act got noticed by Trader's Magazine. Kudos.

Posted at 03:23 PM in Insider Trading |

| | | | |

Comments