Yours truly gets tagged in a Wall Street Journal editorial on the fight at George Mason

As a Wall Street Journal editorial today explained, there's a big fight going on at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, with the usual suspects on the left cancel culture trying to find out the anonymous donors behind the gift that resulted in the law school being named after Scalia:

After Scalia died in 2016, a donor, described as a friend of the Justice, offered $20 million to rename GMU’s law school in his honor. GMU, a Virginia-based public university, agreed to condition the gift on the donor’s anonymity. The name officially changed that year. Yet this month GMU threatened to renege on its contract by identifying the donor, according to a motion filed in Arlington County Court. The motion asked for a temporary restraining order, which was granted Thursday, but the case isn’t over. GMU could win the lawsuit, while the donor says the agreement has already been breached and may demand the return of $16 million. The background is that since the law-school renaming was proposed, liberal faculty and students have been up in arms. GMU, like most universities, leans left, but its law school is a rare bastion of classical liberal thinking in higher education. That’s made it a target of activist groups and Freedom of Information Act requests from progressives who argue conservatives have too much influence.

My friends Henry Manne and Larry Ribstein often complained about the ways in which the central GMU campus treated the law school. I have no basis for knowing how things are going now, but I doubt it's gotten any better.

Anyway, the WSJ editorial board tagged yours truly: