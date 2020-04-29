Are there any corporate law cases that deserve a book all to themselves?

At Public Discourse, Matthew Franck comments on a number of books each of which focuses on a single constitutional law case:

... as I look around my shelves, I see a great many books on American political thought and constitutional law that have influenced my own work as a teacher and scholar of those subjects. The books I describe below have something in common: each is a deep reconsideration of a famous U.S. Supreme Court decision, with unexpected insights not only about the law but about the shape of our political order.

Which got me to wondering whether one could write similar books about cases from an important area of the law, such as corporate law. Any suggestions?