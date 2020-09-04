« Conducting the Annual Shareholder Meeting during the COVID19 Pandemic | Main | Is Senator Richard Burr in particular jeopardy for insider trading? »

04/09/2020

COVID19 and mergers cratering left and right

Bloomberg reports:

The number of lawsuits asking courts to keep mergers on track is likely to grow as the coronavirus scrambles business deals worldwide and acquirers balk at the uncertainty, experts say. ...

The prospects of merger plaintiffs like Bed Bath will likely turn on provisions that assign risk, particularly “material adverse change” (MAC) and “material adverse event” (MAE) clauses, Tyler said.

There's been a lot of discussion of this issue over on Twitter, of which the following is a sample:

For prior coverage of MACs here at PB.com, see

The MAC is Back: Material Adverse Change Provisions After 'Akorn'

New article by a pair of Wachtell, Lipton lawyers sheds useful light on the status of material adverse change clauses: On December 7, 2018, the Delaware Supreme Court upheld the Delaware Court of Chancery’s October 1, 2018 decision wh...

