Critics of Corporate Stock Buybacks Leveraging COVID19 Crisis to Advance Policy Goals

Our friend Harvard law professor Jesse Fried posted an essay coauthored with Charles Wang on the titular topic at the Harvard Forum:

Critics of stock buybacks, heeding Rahm Emanuel, are not letting a serious crisis go to waste. They found a way to blame repurchases for COVID-19’s economic fallout, and are exploiting COVID-19 to try to curb their use. But critics’ claims are faulty, and proposed buyback restrictions may well exacerbate COVID-19’s ill effects.

Buyback critics have long asserted that repurchases starve firms of cash, with little supporting evidence. But COVID-19 seems to provide a perfect poster child for the anti-buyback cause: bailout-seeking airlines. Citing a Bloomberg analysis that 96% of airlines’ total free cash flow over the last decade was spent on repurchases, critics blamed buybacks for the firms’ desperate plight. But this 96% figure is misleading. It does not take into account equity and debt issuances by airlines, which largely offset the cash paid out in buybacks. “Unfunded” payouts to shareholders were much lower.