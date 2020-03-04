Kevin LaCroix discusses "Cash-Crunched Companies Face Insolvency; Will Directors Face Claims?"

From D&O Diary:

The current disruption to normal business operations across the country means that many businesses will soon be under significant financial pressure, if they are not there already. As their companies edge toward insolvency, directors are going to have to make significant decisions about the companies and their operations. Boards may be concerned, as they make critical and difficult decisions, that creditors or others may later attempt to claim that they violated their legal duties. This concern in turn leads to the question about exactly what duties directors face as their companies approach insolvency.

In general, directors of solvent companies do not owe creditors fiduciary duties. A solvent company’s duties to its creditors are instead defined in other ways – for example, by the law of contract, bankruptcy laws, general commercial law, and creditors’ rights.

Whether companies take on fiduciary duties to creditors when they approach the “zone of insolvency” is very much a matter of state law. Under the law of Delaware, the state under whose laws many companies are organized, “duties of directors are fundamentally the same whether a corporation is solvent, insolvent, or trending towards insolvency,” according to March 26, 2020 memo from the Stinson law firm entitled “The Director’s Dilemma: An Overview of Director Fiduciary Duties when Insolvency Looms” (here), “ with the goal of pursuing ‘value maximizing strategies for the benefit of the corporation and its ‘residual stakeholders.’”