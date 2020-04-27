Leo Strine joins Wachtell Lipton

My friend former Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine reportedly has joined Wachtell Lipton, where "will advise Wachtell’s clients on mergers, litigation and other matters."

Mr. Strine said he expects to continue teaching at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, where he finished out the remainder of his corporate-law class this semester over video. He said he would abide by an unspoken practice of former judges to limit their courtroom appearances.

It'd be great if we could get him out to UCLAW to teach one of our short January term courses.

I have no inside information, but I would be prepared t wager a substantial amount on a guess that this is not Leo's last stop. He's only 56. Given him a few years in practice to pay off his sons' college tuition and sock a few bucks away for his retirement and then I predict he'll run for Governor of Delaware. He often talks about how much he enjoyed working for Joe Biden and Tom Carper. He loves public policy. He's a serious liberal both in the sense of being quite liberal and being a serious person. Who know? If I lived in Delaware, I'd probably vote for him. (Even if he didn't appoint me as Chief Justice.)