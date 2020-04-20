More on the possibility of Zooming through the fall

As we draw ever closer to the end of what has been the most unusual and challenging semester of my academic career, my thoughts increasingly turn to the Fall 2020 semester. In particular, will I still be teaching online? Still participating in online meetings? Still paying for parking and the Faculty Center I'm not using?

The UCLA Faculty Association reports that Berkeley is considering moving to a hybrid system for the Fall semester:

It appears that campus discussions at Berkeley are leaning toward a "hybrid" system of some online and some in-person courses. Note that because Berkeley is on a semester system and its fall semester starts earlier than campuses using quarters, the decision has to come sooner.



From the San Francisco Chronicle : [excerpt] As UC Berkeley lurches into the final four weeks of a spring semester upended by the coronavirus pandemic, another quandary looms on the not-so-distant horizon: fall semester. School officials have not yet made a decision about the fall, but students and faculty are bracing for online instruction extending into the new academic year. That would allow for social distancing but raise a variety of other issues. The financial stakes are high. Chancellor Carol Christ, in an email Friday to faculty and staff, estimated the budget impact of COVID-19 on the school “in the range of $200 million,” thanks to a combination of lost revenue and increased expenses. ...Fall plans are spinning in doubt, as [UC-Berkeley] campus leaders try to balance public health concerns and a profound economic crunch. That’s one reason Panos Papadopoulos, a longtime mechanical engineering professor at Cal and former chair of the Academic Senate, expects school officials to try to implement a “hybrid system” for the fall semester. In this scenario, large-enrollment lecture courses would be taught online and smaller courses, lab sessions and discussion sections would take place in person, while following social-distancing guidelines.

UCLA undergraduate and most graduate programs are on the quarter system. The Fall 2020 quarter starts sometime in September. UCLAW, however, is on the semester system and we start around the third week of August. Our situation will thus be a lot closer to that of Berkeley than that of our home campus. Presumably, the campus administration will take that into account when deciding on opening the campus-related issues. (One hopes.)

Of course, I have no inside information. Nor am I am epidemiologist or statistician or anything else that might be useful in making predictions. With all of those caveats in mind, my guess right now is that we'll still be Zooming come the fall. I'm not convinced it'll be safe to end social distancing by August. OTOH, there will be enormous financial pressure on the campus to reopen, which may be very hard for the top campus administrators to resist.

Interestingly, a law school might be well suited to a hybrid approach. Big lecture (a.k.a. "Socratic") courses like Business Associations could be taught online, while smaller courses like clinics, simulations, and other experiential classes perhaps could be conducted using social distancing guidelines. (I confess that my views on that possibility may well be skewed by the fact that all of my classes would probably be taught online!)