The final version of my contribution to the Pepperdine Law Review festschrift for Bob Cochran is now available:

Bainbridge, Stephen Mark, Bob Cochran on Law and Lawyering: A Catholic Perspective. 47 Pepperdine Law Review 371 (2020); UCLA School of Law, Public Law Research Paper No. 19-21 (2019). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3421790