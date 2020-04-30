Thursday Dinner

Helen and I have become big fans of Home Chef and Hello Fresh meal delivery systems. Because they only give you exactly what you need, there’s less food waste. The variety is quite good. Delivery has been steady even when places like Instacart were effectively down. We’ll probably go back to a Monday to Thursday schedule when (or if) life gets back to normal, but for now we’re still on 6 days a week.

Tonight we had Hello Fresh’s lobster ravioli with shrimp in a tomato-cream sauce. Yum.

To drink, we had a Foxen Block UU Bien Nacido Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Maria Valley) 2016. Well balanced. A moderate amount of smoky oak. Apples. White peaches. Honey. Very food friendly (we had it with lobster ravioli in a tomato cream sauce) but enough acidity to make a nice late afternoon aperitif with some mild cheeses. B+/A-



