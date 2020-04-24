Thursday's dinner

I’ve had a hard week (although who amongst has not?) and I have a faculty meeting (via Zoom) today. So last night I decided the weekend was starting early. (I have a feeling I’ll be making that decision a lot this year.) Dinner was from Hello Fresh: surf and turf with shrimp, steak, a yummy pan sauce, potatoes, and green beans. I am not a fan of Hello Fresh’s beef (it tends to be tough and chewy), so I stuck their steak in the freezer to save for the next time I grind my own ground beef. Instead, I pulled some filet mignon medallions from the freezer, which—after thawing—I cooked for 60 minutes at 131 degrees using my sous vide machine. I seared the steak when it was done, pan fried the shrimp, and made the sauce. Meanwhile, my beloved sous chef handled the potatoes and green beans. Yum.

Yes, I got away with only having to have about a half dozen green beans. In the permanent debate between Helen and myself over my vegetable intake, this was a major win. You know my views on vegetables, after all. No? Well, put simply, vegetables are not food. They are what food eats.

We pushed the wine boat out a tad and drank a Ridge Vineyards Pagani Ranch Zinfandel (Sonoma County) 2015. Deep ruby shading to purple. A relatively modest bouquet suggesting plums and black cherries. On the palate, it evokes plums, prunes, and earth. A dash of pepper and anise on the finish. Lovely match for tonight’s surf and turf.