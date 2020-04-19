Will I still be Zooming to Class in the Fall?

From the UCLA Faculty Association:

From the San Diego Union-Tribune : UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said Thursday that the school might stick with online courses for the fall quarter due to the coronavirus, but that he doesn’t see it becoming a permanent arrangement. He said the University of California system is considering the option for its undergraduate campuses and that UC executives will make the final decision.



{Note from yours truly: Does the phrase "UC executives" mean UCOP?}



“I think (staying with online) is completely within the realm of possibility,” said Khosla, whose school has nearly 39,000 students. “We have not made a decision about the fall quarter yet. We are looking at multiple models and have activated a continuity of education task force, a continuity of research task force and are also working with public health experts to help inform such a decision in concert with the UC system.” ...

That sounds worrisome, but it also may be necessary if the second wave people keep talking about materializes in late summer or early fall.

Relatedly, the Daily Bruin is reporting that preliminary orientation programs for the Fall Quarter will be held online:

All UCLA orientation programs will be held online this summer in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak. UCLA New Student & Transition Programs announced Monday that New Student Orientation, New Parent & Family Orientation and the College Summer Institute will be conducted remotely.

The implications are more than a bit staggering. Tuition refunds. Shrinking enrollments. Cancelled classes. Budget cuts. Hiring freezes. Massive endowment losses. The list goes on and on.

This will be my fourth higher education recession: GHWB in 1990-91, the tech bubble and 9/11 in 2001, the financial crisis in 2007-08, and now what I guess they're calling the Great Lockdown. This one is already the scariest of the four for a lot of reasons but the prospect of it dragging on into the Fall is especially concerning because of the four this one has most directly impacted how I do my job on a daily basis. In the other three, teaching and research went on much as usual. Not this time.