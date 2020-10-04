Zoom Hit with Privacy Lawsuit

Except it's not a consumer lawsuit, but rather a securities class action suit "based on allegations that the surge in usage following the coronavirus outbreak allegedly revealed allegedly undisclosed weaknesses in company’s security, and alleged privacy and security weaknesses contrary to the company’s alleged representations." Kevin LaCroix explains:

The complaint, a copy of which can be found here, purports to be filed on behalf of a class of persons who purchased the company’s securities between April 18, 2019 (the date of Zoom’s IPO) and April 6, 2020. ... [Note: a second complaint was filed against Zoom and the individual defendants on April 8, 2020.] ... the complaint alleges that the defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that “(i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications services was not end-to-end- encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at increased risk of having their personal information access by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the forgoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.”

The complaint alleges that after Zoom's alleged problems came to light in march and April of this year, "the Company’s stock price plummeted, damaging investors." Given that the stock market was tanking during the same period, it'll be interesting see how they prove loss causation.

Anyway, the post offers LaCroix's usual detailed and thoughtful commentary on privacy concern "event driven" litigation.