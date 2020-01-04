« When Is An Emergency An Emergency For Purposes of Emergency Bylaws? | Main | University of Chicago Law an Outlier on Pass/Fail Grading »

04/01/2020

Zoombombing at UCLA

From the UCLA Faculty Association:

A barrage of vulgar words and messages interrupted several UCLA classes held Tuesday on the video conference application Zoom.
 
“Zoombombing”, a new type of internet trolling, occurs when an individual or a group of individuals use Zoom features to interrupt a meeting or class. Following the cancellation of in-person classes due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, many professors have been using Zoom to hold classes, discussions, labs and office hours.

