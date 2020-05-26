« NOL Poison Pills to make a comeback? | Main

05/26/2020

A True Confession

I was eating some ramen soup today for lunch. Not the kind you get at a trendy noodle restaurant. Not the vegetarian, low sodium, non-GMO, probiotic, prebiotic, hippie brand kind my wife eats. I mean good old fashioned ramen soup of the kind I used to eat in grad school at the end of the month when my money had run out. You know the ones. They come in those little plastic wrappers and have a "seasoning packet" that's basically just a salt lick.
 
All of which leads to a true confession: I like that kind of ramen soup. (There goes my reputation as a foodie.) Worse yet, it's not the only kind of ersatz food I like better than the real stuff. Take, for example, American "cheese." In particular, Velveeta. It's not really cheese. But for some applications (see, e.g., cheeseburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, eggs sandwiches), I prefer it to real cheese.
 
So any other foodie friends willing o step up to the plate and admit to their own ersatz preferences?

Posted at 01:59 PM in Food and Wine |

