A True Confession

I was eating some ramen soup today for lunch. Not the kind you get at a trendy noodle restaurant. Not the vegetarian, low sodium, non-GMO, probiotic, prebiotic, hippie brand kind my wife eats. I mean good old fashioned ramen soup of the kind I used to eat in grad school at the end of the month when my money had run out. You know the ones. They come in those little plastic wrappers and have a "seasoning packet" that's basically just a salt lick.