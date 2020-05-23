Are trial lawyers the reason we can't have anything nice?

My friend Jim Copland has a great op-ed in today's WSJ on how the trial lawyers killed off Johnson & Johnson baby powder using a combination of junk science and litigation hotspots with gullible anti-business jurors.

In other developed countries, regulators would apply the best science and essentially end the matter. But not in the U.S., where claims that a product causes an injury are typically matters of state law. An FDA determination that a product is safe doesn’t usually preclude litigation alleging otherwise. ...

Asbestos lawyers have Johnson & Johnson as their latest deep-pocketed corporate defendant. And a necessary one too, as other lawsuits bankrupted all the actual asbestos manufacturers long ago.