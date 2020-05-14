Daniel Rodriguez on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on COVID-19

Dan has a blog post on the 161 page 4-3 decision striking down the Wisconsin governor's shelter-in-place order. He's not impressed:

They never were able to reach any real agreement about why the order was bad. Nor were they able to give any real guidance to either the executive or legislative branch about truly how to fix the problem. Nonetheless, we are treated to 161 pages of text, wandering around John Locke, Thomas Jefferson, Scalia and Gorsuch, some prominent anti-administrativists, a couple Wisconsin L Rev student comments, and a bunch of Wisconsin cases that don’t, at least at a glance, seem to be very much on point.